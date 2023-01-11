Join the Watertown High School Wind Symphony in welcoming the Wind Ensemble from the University of Wisconsin — La Crosse on Thursday, Jan. 19 at 7 p.m. in the WHS Auditorium.
This celebration of band music is free and open to the public. A free will donation will be accepted at the door.
Musicians from UW-L, under the direction of Dr. Justin Davis, will be spending the day with WHS student musicians. In preparation for the evening concert, Gosling and Eagle band members will join one another in several side-by-side clinics throughout the day.
“This experience provides our high schoolers the opportunity to engage with college students at a personal level,” said WHS Band Director Reid LaDew. “Sitting side by side, they can connect and learn from one another, not only about how to be a better player, but also about how music can continue to be a part of their life after high school.”
The concert will open with a few selections presented by Watertown’s top ensemble, the Wind Symphony, before the Eagles take the stage.
Selections for the evening will include Frank Ticheli’s Fortress and the gospel-influenced composition by Omar Thomas, Come Sunday. Thomas’ work is a 2- movement tribute to the Hammond organ and its central role in black worship services. Come Sunday is a glorious union of Bach, blues, gospel, jazz, and R&B.
