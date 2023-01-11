UW-La Crosse Wind Ensemble participates clinics with WHS students
Join the Watertown High School Wind Symphony in welcoming the Wind Ensemble from the University of Wisconsin — La Crosse on Thursday, Jan. 19 at 7 p.m. in the WHS Auditorium.

This celebration of band music is free and open to the public. A free will donation will be accepted at the door.

