The Octagon House Museum is celebrating the holiday season with three upcoming events.
On Saturday, Nov. 26 and Sunday, Nov 27, the Watertown Players will present the classic holiday play, The Nutcracker, at the Octagon House Museum from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., with a new performance starting every 30 minutes. For more than 30 years, the Watertown Players have performed a Christmas play in the Octagon House, taking attendees through the first floor of the museum with a new act in each of the four principal rooms.
Admission to the play is $8 for adults, $5 for students age 6-17 and children age five and under are free, with tickets sold prior to each performance at the museum.
On Friday, Dec. 2 at 6:30 p.m., a special concert of traditional Christmas carols will be presented by local musician Clifford Lueck and his granddaughter, Wilhelmina Zastrow. This event will take place in the Watertown History Center, adjacent to the Octagon House. Admission is $10 per person, with tickets sold at the door starting at 5:45 p.m., the night of the event. Lueck is a well-known local musician who has amassed a unique collection of antique instruments—several of which will be featured in the traditional Christmas carols concert.
In 2019, Lueck and Zastrow performed a similar Christmas concert at the history center to a standing room-only crowd. Following the concert, which will feature a sing-a-long of Silent Night, the vintage film, Christmas at Grandfather’s Farm, will be shown. Scenes from this 1960s short film were shot at the Octagon House and at a farmhouse on Oconomowoc Avenue.
On Sunday, Dec. 4, from 1-5 p.m., the Octagon House will be a featured stop on the annual Watertown Holiday Parade of Homes.
Parade of Homes tickets are $15 in advance or $18 at the door the day of the event. Tickets may be purchased online at watertownmainstreet.org or in person at the Watertown Area Chamber of Commerce, Watertown Ace Hardware, Piggy Wiggly or at Literatus & Co.
During the tour, attendees will view the first and second floors of the museum, as well as the basement kitchen. Each room will be decorated to reflect songs from the musical, The Nutcracker.
For more information regarding the holiday events planned at the Octagon House, call 920-248-0616.
