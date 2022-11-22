The Octagon House Museum is celebrating the holiday season with three upcoming events.

On Saturday, Nov. 26 and Sunday, Nov 27, the Watertown Players will present the classic holiday play, The Nutcracker, at the Octagon House Museum from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., with a new performance starting every 30 minutes. For more than 30 years, the Watertown Players have performed a Christmas play in the Octagon House, taking attendees through the first floor of the museum with a new act in each of the four principal rooms.

