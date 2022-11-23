We have had a solid start to the school year at Johnson Creek and we continue to move forward full of excitement. We have wrapped up fall sports and we are into winter sports and concert season.
Please join us for an event of your choosing. We have sporting events literally every night of the week other than Wednesday, and our winter concert dates are as follows:
Dec. 13 – 6 p.m., Elementary Winter Program
Dec. 15 – 6 p.m., 4K Program
Dec. 19 – 7 p.m., MS Band and Choir concert
Dec. 20 – 7 p.m., HS Band and Choir concert
The Johnson Creek mission statement says that “we believe in the potential of all and are committed to developing life-long learners who value themselves, contribute to their community, and succeed in a changing world."
Our staff and students are working hard on this mission, and we are making progress. The primary goal of the Johnson Creek School District is to offer an educational experience that is second-to-none and to provide an environment that is conducive to learning, while creating lifelong memories of pride.
I would like to invite you to school to learn more about all that we have going on. I have reserved Tuesday, Dec. 6, 11:30 – 12:30 p.m., for a “lunch with the superintendent.”
It is very simple - join me for lunch to discuss whatever topic you choose, such as budgeting, scheduling, staffing, or even politics. I would appreciate it if you called to let me know you were coming so we can plan for the appropriate space.
I am also willing to come to you with information. Please give me a call and let me know where and when and I will try to make it work.
