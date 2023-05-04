Friday
PACE playgroup — Watertown
9 — 10 a.m., For children ages 0 — 5 and their parents/caregivers fun and creative activities and play creates an atmosphere where children will be stimulated and nurtured in a safe environment. Located at Watertown Public Library, 100 S. Water St.
Watertown Players present The Savannah Sipping Society
7 p.m., tickets will be available at the door before each of the performances for $20. Located at 210 S. Water St., Watertown.
Saturday
Annual Spring Clay Collective Pottery tour — Jefferson County Area
10 a.m. — 5 p.m. The tour is an opportunity to meet the makers and discover some of the unique processes involved with their work. The tour map can be found on Clay Collective’s website.
Bilingual Storytime — Watertown Public Library
10 — 11 a.m., Miss Tina will have special guests joining to read books, sing songs, do music and movement, rhymes and fingerplays, all in both languages. Located at 100 S. Water St.
First annual Highway 26 clean up in memory of Doug — Watertown
9 a.m., participants can come at any point. Participants will be cleaning up the strip of road from highway Q to highway JM.
Dirt Days — Helenville
9 — 5 p.m., Join Jelli’s Market in Helenville for their annual spring event, Dirt Days. There will be fun activities for all ages, try your skills on the Farm Tough Mudder course as you navigate through different obstacles around the farm. Located at N5648 S Farmington Rd, Helenville.
Watertown Indoor Spring Market
9-2:30 p.m., Indoor Spring Market located at The Market, 210 S. Water St.
Children’s Day Japanese Festival and Taiko Performance — Hustisford
10 — 3 p.m., located at the Hustisford Community Library. Taiko performance and workshop madison benidaiko group starts at 1 p.m. Crafts, games, food, and Kimonos will be present.
Watertown’s Octagon House opens for the season
Noon — 3. Octagon House opens for the season, 919 Charles St, Watertown.
Watertown Players present The Savannah Sipping Society
7 p.m., Tickets will be available at the door before each of the performances for $20. Located at 210 S. Water St., Watertown.
Sunday
Dirt Days — Helenville
9 — 5 p.m., Join Jelli’s Market in Helenville for their annual spring event, Dirt Days. There will be fun activities for all ages, try your skills on the Farm Tough Mudder course as you navigate through different obstacles around the farm. Located at N5648 S Farmington Rd, Helenville.
Annual Spring Clay Collective Pottery tour — Jefferson County Area
10 a.m. — 5 p.m. The tour is an opportunity to meet the makers and discover some of the unique processes involved with their work. The tour map can be found on Clay Collective’s website.
Watertown Players present The Savannah Sipping Society
2 p.m., Tickets will be available at the door before each of the performances for $20. Located at 210 S. Water St., Watertown.
