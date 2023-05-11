Friday, 2:45-3:45 p.m., Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin’s Mobile Pantry will be at Watertown High School, 825 Endeavour Drive.
Write on The River
Thursday through Saturday. Find more information on different events at Explore Fort Atkinson. This is a free, self-directed event throughout the weekend in Fort Atkinson honoring poet Lorine Niedecker.
Gemütlichkeit Days May Ball
Saturday, 6:30-10:30 p.m., located at Fairview Sports Bar, 711 W Racine St # 1, Jefferson. The next Queen and King will be announced at 8 p.m. by the Selection Committee. Tom Brusky Band will be playing music, raffle prize drawing will take place at 9:30 p.m.
Race night at Jefferson Speedway
Saturday, 6 - 9 p.m., located at Jefferson Speedway, W8135 US-18, Cambridge. Every Saturday night from May through October.
Jefferson Speedway Bargain Fair
Sunday, 7 a.m. - noon. A cross between a flea market and a farmers market. Jefferson Speedway. W8135 US Hwy 18, Cambridge, WI 53523
Launch party of "The Wisconsin Farm They Built" by Corey Geiger
Monday, 5 - 7 p.m., at Literatus & Co., 401 E. Main St., Watertown. Author Cory holds launch party of his book "The Wisconsin Farm They Built."
Lake Mills Artisan and Farmers Market
Wednesday, May 17, 2 - 6 p.m., located at Commons Park in Lake Mills
Downtown Cambridge Mocktail Walk
Thursday, May 18, 5 - 8 p.m. Sample a variety of mocktails and alcohol free beverages as you stroll and shop Downtown Cambridge
