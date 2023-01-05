Upcoming blood donation opportunities listed for Dodge County Jan 5, 2023 23 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Upcoming blood donation opportunities for Dodge County hosted by the American Red Cross.Watertown -- Monday, Jan. 16, 1:30 p.m. - 6 p.m., Immanuel Lutheran Church, N554 County Road R. Juneau -- Wednesday, Jan. 18, 8:30 - 1:30 p.m., Dodgeland High School, 401 S. Western Ave. Beaver Dam -- Monday, Jan. 9, 11:30 - 5:30 p.m., First Evangelical Lutheran Church, 311 W. Mackie St. Tuesday, Jan. 10, 12:30 - 5:30 p.m., First Evangelical Lutheran Church, 311 W. Mackie St.Tuesday, Jan. 24, 8:30 - 1:30 p.m., Beaver Dam High School, 500 Gould St. Thursday, Jan. 26, 10 - 4 p.m., YMCA of Dodge County, 220 Corporate Drive. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Young victims identified in fatal Watertown fire Neosho man reported drowned in Rubicon river “What’s the frequency, Kenneth?”: Watertown Amateur Radio Club celebrates 40th anniversary Rosy-Lane Holsteins in Watertown experiences Christmas fire Marriage Licenses Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Latest e-Edition Watertown's Daily Times To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Screentime e-Edition Screentime 1-5
