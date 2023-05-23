St. John’s Lutheran Church and School in Watertown is celebrating 40 years in the Teaching Ministry of two of their teachers Janet Hathaway and Jeanne Fischer. They both were honored during a worship service and reception on Sunday.

Janet Hathaway is currently serving as the seventh and eighth-grade teacher at St. John’s. Having grown up on a dairy farm just outside of Watertown, she attended and graduated from St. Mark’s Lutheran School and then from Northwestern Preparatory School. She is a 1982 graduate of Dr. Martin Luther College in New Ulm, Minnesota.

Tags

Load comments