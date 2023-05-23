St. John’s Lutheran Church and School in Watertown is celebrating 40 years in the Teaching Ministry of two of their teachers Janet Hathaway and Jeanne Fischer. They both were honored during a worship service and reception on Sunday.
Janet Hathaway is currently serving as the seventh and eighth-grade teacher at St. John’s. Having grown up on a dairy farm just outside of Watertown, she attended and graduated from St. Mark’s Lutheran School and then from Northwestern Preparatory School. She is a 1982 graduate of Dr. Martin Luther College in New Ulm, Minnesota.
Hathaway first taught grades 3-5 at Emmanuel Redeemer, Yale, Michigan. In 1984 she was called by St. John’s to be the third-grade teacher. Since that time, she has served at St. John’s in a variety of teaching capacities in grades 3-8. Previously she served as a coach for volleyball, basketball, and softball and as an interim athletic director. Currently, besides her duties with the seventh and eighth grades, Hathaway teaches departmentalized science and art for grades 5-8 as well as serving as the Junior Choir director.
She is married to Brian Hathaway, they have three children. Ashley, who is married to Jason Wenninger; Monica who is married to Nathan Verbeten; and Jeremy Hathaway. She also has four grandchildren — Gavin and Aubrey Wenninger and Myles and Adeline Verbeten. Janet and her husband, Brian, live on a small farm outside of Watertown. In her free time, she loves to spend time with her family, especially her grandchildren, or to work in her flower gardens.
The forty years in the teaching ministry have gone by so fast, and she feels humbled that the Lord has used her over these many years to work with his precious lambs. She feels that St. John’s has been like a second home to her and her family. And now, to celebrate this teaching milestone with her dear friend, Jeanne Fischer, whom she has known since their kindergarten days, she feels it is truly a special blessing that the Lord has given to her, according to a media release.
Jeanne Fischer is completing her 41st year of teaching in the Wisconsin Evangelical Synod. Currently, she is serving as the third grade teacher at St. John’s Lutheran School.
She was born and raised in Watertown. During her elementary years she attended St. Mark’s Lutheran School, but was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church. She graduated from Northwestern Prep (presently Luther Prep) in 1978. Then in 1982, she earned her Bachelor of Science Degree in Education from Dr. Martin Luther College (presently Martin Luther College) in New Ulm, MN.
Jeanne’s 41-year teaching ministry began as she first served Salem Lutheran School in Edmonds, WA, teaching grades 1-7 in a 1-year emergency call. She then taught grades 3-4 at St. Paul’s Lutheran School in Bangor, WI, assisting with coaching basketball and volleyball. In 1985, Jeanne was called to St. John’s to teach second grade and assist with coaching duties. During her 38 years of service at St.John’s, she has also taught third and fourth grade, coached girls’ volleyball for over 35 years, assisted with other athletic duties, serves as mission committee coordinator, and is assistant yearbook editor. In 2001, Jeanne was also honored with the Joseph and Sharon Darcey Outstanding Teacher Award.
In 1988, Jeanne married Tim Fischer, also a native of Watertown. They have two daughters, Rachel and Alyssa. Rachel, married to Dan Bartel, is living in Kewaskum with their adorable son, Colton. Alyssa, married to Carter Buchta, is living in Oconomowoc. When she is not at school, you will find Jeanne doing projects at home, following Wisconsin sports teams, and enjoying time with her family.
