Boundary waters
Troop 43 at the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Moose Lake entry point. Pictured are, from left, Ryan Schlatter, Scoutmaster Matt Schlatter, Scott Butzen, Jackson Barta, Remington Kilps, Charlie Hickey, Asstistant Scoutmaster Todd Barta, Asstistant Scoutmaster Jonathan Lampe, Joshua Mitchell, Julian Byrne, Joshua Butzen, Ayden Melchior and Scoutmaster Pete Kitzhaber.

 Contributed

Scouts from Troop 43 in Watertown have been busy this summer with outdoor adventure and service.

In late June, 17 Scouts attended Camp Tomahawk on Long Lake in northwestern Wisconsin. Younger Scouts participated in the first-year Scout program giving them the opportunity to learn or reinforce basic Scout skills including knot tying, knife safety, first aid and fire safety.

