Troop 43 at the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Moose Lake entry point. Pictured are, from left, Ryan Schlatter, Scoutmaster Matt Schlatter, Scott Butzen, Jackson Barta, Remington Kilps, Charlie Hickey, Asstistant Scoutmaster Todd Barta, Asstistant Scoutmaster Jonathan Lampe, Joshua Mitchell, Julian Byrne, Joshua Butzen, Ayden Melchior and Scoutmaster Pete Kitzhaber.
Scouts from Troop 43 in Watertown have been busy this summer with outdoor adventure and service.
In late June, 17 Scouts attended Camp Tomahawk on Long Lake in northwestern Wisconsin. Younger Scouts participated in the first-year Scout program giving them the opportunity to learn or reinforce basic Scout skills including knot tying, knife safety, first aid and fire safety.
Older Scouts learned new skills and earned merit badges from rifle shooting to cooking. In addition, the older Scouts were able to participate in programs like ATV riding, horseback riding, and rock climbing. During the week the Scouts participated in various troop activities including voyageur canoeing and spending time in a recreated logging camp.
In early July, Troop 43 had a crew of 13 broken into two patrols travel to the Boundary Waters Canoe Area of northern Minnesota. As the maximum number of individuals is nine for a BWCA permit, the two patrols followed a similar route but traveled and camped separately.
The boys honed their canoeing skills while earning the 50-Miler award. The two patrols canoed and portaged well over 50 miles during their six-day trip. As a service project for the 50-Miler award, the patrols cleaned up portage trails, campsites, and chopped wood for future campers. The Scouts found time for fishing and caught several fish along the way.
Troop 43 has a strong history of service. During the long Riverfest weekend, several Scouts volunteered at the soda booth. Several other teams of Scouts worked to keep the grounds clean by picking up trash and emptying full trash cans. Scouts patrolled the nearby streets picking up any garbage found.
Upcoming events include a late September campout at Devil’s Lake State Park. In October, the troop will be spending a night on the World War II submarine USS Cobia in Manitowoc.
Troop 43 welcomed new Scoutmaster Matt Schlatter! After many years working with Troop 43, Pete Kitzhaber has stepped down as scoutmaster. Kitzhaber recently retired and has relocated to northern Wisconsin. Troop 43 thanked Kitzhaber for his dedication to Troop 43
Watertown Boy Scout Troop 43 welcomes boys of any faith ages 11-17 to experience outdoor adventure and volunteerism. The troop meets Tuesday evenings at 7 p.m. For more information, contact Scoutmaster Matt Schlatter at schlatter519@gmail.comor call 920-988-9619.
