Clifford Lueck of Watertown and his granddaughter, Wilhelmina Zastrow, will present their Traditional Christmas Carols concert Friday at 6:30 p.m.
The concert will take place at the Watertown History Center adjacent to the Octagon House Museum. Tickets are $10 per person, sold at the door, with all proceeds benefitting the Watertown Historical Society.
Lueck and Zastrow last performed their Traditional Christmas Carols to a sanding room-only audience at the history center in 2019. A sing-a-long of Silent Night will be sung and a short film, Christmas in Watertown, will be shown following the performance.
The instruments that Lueck will use for this performance are all vintage, from his extensive collection. Doors to the event will open at 5:45 p.m. For more information, please call 920-261-2796.
The selections chosen for this event are: A Star in the East Hail the Blest Morn, early American hymn; Angels We Have Heard on High, Gloria French carol; Away in a Manger, German version by Martin Luther; Blessed Be that Maid Marie, English carol; Carol of the Bells, Ukrainian carol; Christ was Born on Christmas Day, German carol; Christmas Chant; English; French Noel; 13th Century; I Saw Three Ships, English carol; Sheep May Safely Graze, by Bach; Ave Marie, Franz Schubert; and the sing-a-long of Silent Night by Joseph Mohr.
