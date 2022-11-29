Performers
A concert of Traditional Christmas Carols will be performed by Clifford Lueck (right) and his granddaughter, Wilhelmina Zastrow (left), this Friday at 6:30 p.m. at the Watertown History Center.

Clifford Lueck of Watertown and his granddaughter, Wilhelmina Zastrow, will present their Traditional Christmas Carols concert Friday at 6:30 p.m.

The concert will take place at the Watertown History Center adjacent to the Octagon House Museum. Tickets are $10 per person, sold at the door, with all proceeds benefitting the Watertown Historical Society.

