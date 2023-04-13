hot Thought for today Thought for today Apr 13, 2023 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Jesus said, “My sheep hear my voice, and I know them, and they follow Me. And I give them eternal life, and they shall never perish; neither shall anyone snatch them out of My hand.” (John 10:27-28)Lord, you are the good Shepherd. Thank you we are safe when we receive you as Lord! Amen.abbeyjahath.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Top Stories of the Week Local News Bryfczynski's lawyer says it was fatigue, not drugs, that caused crash Steve Sharp steves@dailyunion.com Apr 12, 2023 Local News Dodge County motor vehicle homicide trial meets with delays Steve Sharp steves@dailyunion.com Apr 10, 2023 Local News New district attorney finds Dodge County welcoming Ed Zagorski edz@wdtimes.com Apr 10, 2023 Local News Watertown This Week, April 8 Brian O'Connor Managing Editor Apr 8, 2023 Trending Now Dodge County motor vehicle homicide trial meets with delays Trial to begin for man accused in fatal June 2021 crash Jefferson County trial for Lake Mills' Speth postponed from July to August Bryfczynski's lawyer says it was fatigue, not drugs, that caused crash New district attorney finds Dodge County welcoming Stocks Market Data by TradingView
