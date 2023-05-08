hot Thought for today Thought for today May 8, 2023 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save “Blessed be the Lord, who daily loads us with benefits, the God of our salvation! Our God is the God of salvation; and to God the Lord belong escapes from death.” (Psalm 68:19-20)Lord, you are gracious to us, supplying every need, but most importantly salvation in you when we receive you by faith. Amen.abbeyjahath.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Top Stories of the Week Local News Amachree: ‘It’s a weak victory for them’ Ed Zagorski edz@wdtimes.com May 3, 2023 Local News Plein air pastels project brings artists to Jefferson park Pam Chickering Wilson May 3, 2023 Lifestyle Watertown’s Farmers Market opens Tuesday at Riverside Park Nicole Eithun neithun@wdtimes.com Apr 28, 2023 Local News As weather turns, Azatalan offers hiking and a sense of history's mysteries Brian O’Connor boconnor@dailyunion.com Apr 27, 2023 Trending Now Amachree: ‘It’s a weak victory for them’ Police called to domestic dispute, standoff Town of Ashippun celebrates historian Watertown holds third Whiskey and Wine Walk Helenville’s Jelli’s Market to hold Dirt Days this weekend Stocks Market Data by TradingView
