Thought for today
May 18, 2023

"Beloved, let us love one another, for love is of God, and everyone who loves is born of God and knows God. He who does not love does not know God, for God is love." (I John 4:7-8)

Lord, may our love for you be reflected in our love for others! Amen.

abbeyjahath.com
