“I have the good kind of cerebral palsy,” said Payton Smithson, Lowell, Wis. The 14 year old can talk, think in a mostly standard way, and is quite outgoing. She also, so to speak, bleeds green.
Smithson is a member of the Watertown Badgers 4-H Club. It is common for those in the program to refer to each other as “bleeding green,” because the 4-H emblem is green, and this group is exceptionally passionate about their 4-H involvement.
Smithson is no different, but she also bleeds green through the 4-H flowers and houseplants project.
“I’ve been in the project for two years,” said Smithson. “I like it, because it teaches me how to grow things; and I can get creative with my plants.”
She hadseveral entries at the Dodge County Fair this year. “My terrarium is my favorite, because it has ninja turtles; Donny is my favorite turtle, because he is the dreamiest,” she said.
On the home front, Smithson has some dedicated family members who’ve taught her everything she knows.
“My Grandma Joann got me growing plants and flowers, but she died. Then my Grandma Susie got me started in 4-H flowers and houseplants,” Smithson said.
“Grandma has a 20-by-20-foot sunroom with 20-foot ceilings and direct sunlight from the east and north,” said Smithson’s dad, James. “We have everything from succulents to trees in there,” added Payton. “I tell her where and when to cut leaves. We water succulents every one-to-two weeks. Violets are watered underneath their roots, so their hairs don’t get wet. Watering every day can take me 15 minutes with help or two hours without help.”
Smithson says the best part about exhibiting her flowers and houseplants at the county fair is getting results from the judges. “It helps me become a better learner in 4-H,” she said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.