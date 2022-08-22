Smithson photo
Payton Smithson of Lowell with some of her 4-H projects and awards from the Doge County Fair

 Contributed

“I have the good kind of cerebral palsy,” said Payton Smithson, Lowell, Wis. The 14 year old can talk, think in a mostly standard way, and is quite outgoing. She also, so to speak, bleeds green.

Smithson is a member of the Watertown Badgers 4-H Club. It is common for those in the program to refer to each other as “bleeding green,” because the 4-H emblem is green, and this group is exceptionally passionate about their 4-H involvement.

