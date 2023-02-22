The Watertown Players will be holding auditions for "The Savannah Slipping Society"

WATERTOWN — The Watertown Players will be holding auditions for “The Savannah Sipping Society” written by Jessie Jones, Nicholas Hope, and Jamie Wooten.
Auditions will be held at The Watertown Players Theater on Saturday, March 11, from 10- noon.
There are roles for four adult women, character ages of 49-69 years. Southern accents are required for all characters. Rehearsals will be generally held on Monday, Tuesday, and Thursday evenings at the theater.
The show is being produced in partnership with Broadway Licensing and will be performed at The Watertown Players Theater, 210 S Water St., Watertown, on April 28, 29, May 5, 6, and 7.
Those auditioning are asked to bring a completed audition form with them to the audition, the form is available under the “Director Resources” tab of www.watertownplayers.org. No prior acting experience is required. Those auditioning will be asked to present cold readings from the script.
The show is being directed by Juanita Edington, with Annette Weirick serving as Producer. Any questions about auditions or the show should be emailed to Edington at jaemusiclover@gmail.com.
For further information about The Watertown Players and upcoming productions, follow Watertown Players Inc. on Facebook and Instagram or email info@watertownplayers.org.
