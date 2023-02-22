The Watertown Players will be holding auditions for "The Savannah Slipping Society"

Auditions for “The Savannah Slipping Society” will be held at The Watertown Players Theater on Saturday, March 11.

 Contributed

WATERTOWN — The Watertown Players will be holding auditions for “The Savannah Sipping Society” written by Jessie Jones, Nicholas Hope, and Jamie Wooten.

Auditions will be held at The Watertown Players Theater on Saturday, March 11, from 10- noon.

Tags

Load comments