Callbacks, if needed, will be held Monday May 15 at 6 p.m. All auditions will be held at the Watertown Players Theater, located in The Market, 210 S. Water Street, Watertown.
The show will perform at the Watertown Players Theater July 7, 8, 9 and 14, 15, 16.
Previous acting or singing or dancing experience is not required. "The Music Man," takes place in River City, Iowa and the show will need many people to be the townspeople including teenagers, children, and adults of all ages.
The Watertown Players encourages families to audition for this show, according to a media release. Brothers and sisters along with Mom and Dad, husbands and wives and groups of friends are welcome in the show, participants are asked to sign up for auditions in consecutive auditions slots (ie at 9:00, 9:10 and 9:20 for a group of 3 people). Auditions will be held every 10 minutes on audition days and nights.
Those wishing to audition should come prepared with a 32 bar song that they will sing either acapella or with a karaoke track (bringing music with you). People auditioning will also be asked to read from the script.
The show is under the direction of Annette Weirick and Bryn Scheid as music director and will be produced by Lisa Steffl. "The Music Man" is presented through special arrangement with Music Theatre International. All Authorized performance materials are also supplied by Music Theatre International.
Auditions are scheduled every 10 minutes on audition days. To sign up for an audition time go to SignUp.com. For more information about the show and the auditions, please call (920) 306-6364.
