The Watertown Players are hosting auditions for “Twas the Night Before Christmas” written by Ken Ludwig on Saturday, Oct. 8, from 9 a.m. to noon. The show is being produced in partnership with Samuel French, Inc. and will be performed at The Watertown Players Theater, 210 S Water St. on Dec. 9, 10, 16, 17 and 18.

The show is being directed by Jennie Ortega with Lisa Steffl handling the producer role. Questions regarding the auditions or the show itself, should email Ortega at jennie.ortega65@gmail.com.

