The Watertown Players are hosting auditions for “Twas the Night Before Christmas” written by Ken Ludwig on Saturday, Oct. 8, from 9 a.m. to noon. The show is being produced in partnership with Samuel French, Inc. and will be performed at The Watertown Players Theater, 210 S Water St. on Dec. 9, 10, 16, 17 and 18.
The show is being directed by Jennie Ortega with Lisa Steffl handling the producer role. Questions regarding the auditions or the show itself, should email Ortega at jennie.ortega65@gmail.com.
No prior acting experience is required for auditions. No special preparation is required and auditioners will be asked to read from the script.
There are roles for a teenage female, a teenage male, up to five adult males and two adult females. The adult parts have the potential of being combined depending on the abilities and ages of the actors.
Rehearsals will be held on Monday, Tuesday, and Thursday evenings at the theater.
“Twas the Night Before Christmas” follows Emily and Amos as they travel from a mansion in Wisconsin with an elf named Calliope to the North Pole. The trio’s mission is to make sure that Santa doesn’t miss delivering presents for a second year in a row. They encounter the villainous sir guy and his sidekick Mulch as they try to ruin Christmas and profit financially from the infamous naughty and nice list. To round out the excitement, Amos’ twin brother from Kansas has an exciting duel against sir guy.
The Watertown Players is Watertown’s oldest theater group and is proud to be a non-profit organization existing purely for the advancement of the arts in this and surrounding communities. For further information about the group please contact the Watertown Players at 920-306-4364 or follow the Watertown Players on Facebook.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.