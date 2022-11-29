The Octagon House is the last among the six locations featured in this year’s Holiday Parade of Homes, set for Sunday from 1 to 5 p.m. The 28th annual event will feature four large homes and two bonus locations.
The homes and bonus locations open for viewing include The Octagon House, 919 Charles St.; Andy and Jodi Newman, N244 Huberbrooks Dr.; Tim and Noelle Little, 506 S. Washington St.; Jesse Sellers and Wendy Ward Sellers 410 S. 4 th St.; Watertown Public Library, 100 S. Water St.; White Oak Builders, 14 E. Main St.
The annual Holiday Parade of Homes is sponsored by the Watertown Main Street Program. Proceeds from the tour go towards downtown beautification projects and this year’s chosen beneficiary, the Watertown Historical Society.
Tickets can be purchased in advance in mid November at watertownmainstreet.org or Piggly Wiggly, Literatus & Co., and Ace Hardware all located in Watertown. Tickets can also be purchased at any of the featured homes on event day. Tickets are $15 in advance and $18 event day.
Raffle tickets will be available for raffle items located at the Newman home. Shoes will not be allowed in the homes. Bags to carry shoes will be provided. Tour attendees should wear socks or bring slippers to change into at each home.
Parade of Homes is sponsoring a hat and mittens drive to benefit local schools. Any size is appreciated. Item drop off is located at Little’s home.
The Octagon House Museum was built by pioneer settler John Richards and completed in 1854. The unique 8-sided design for this grand residence was inspired by New York phrenologist Orson Fowler, who promoted the healthy living aspects of octagonal dwellings in the 1850s. The solid brick, five-story mansion was built with early forms of central heating, running water, and ventilating systems. The home’s crowning glory is its four-story central cantilever spiral staircase that rises more than 40 feet from the first floor to the light-flooded cupola or “tower room.”
The Octagon House was one of the largest homes built prior to the Civil War in Wisconsin. Its only occupants have been members of the Richards family. Following the passing of Anna Richards Thomas in 1936, the mansion was donated in 1938 to the fledgling Watertown Historical Society whose dedicated members have maintained the Octagon House as a public museum ever since.
During the Parade of Homes, visitors may tour the formal first floor of the Octagon House, the second floor featuring the family bedrooms and the walk-out basement level that features the home’s original kitchen. Many of the furnishings on display in the Octagon House are original to the Richards’ family. All other furnishing date from the mid-to-late 1800s with many being gifts from other important early Watertown families.
Due to the authenticity of the home, and lack of electric lighting, attendees are encouraged to visit the Octagon House toward the start of the tour/prior to dusk.
For more information call the Main Street Program at 920-342-3623.
