The Luther Preparatory School Prep Singers to perform March 20
Mar 13, 2023

WATERTOWN - The Luther Preparatory School Prep Singers, under the direction of Professor Randy Bode, will present a Homecoming Concert at 7 p.m. on March 20 at St. John's Lutheran Church The public is invited to attend. The church is located at 304 N. Sixth St., Watertown.
