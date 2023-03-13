The Luther Preparatory School Prep Singers to perform March 20
Buy Now

The Luther Preparatory School Prep Singers will perform a Homecoming Concert at St. John's Lutheran Church on Monday, March 20.

 Contributed

WATERTOWN - The Luther Preparatory School Prep Singers, under the direction of Professor Randy Bode, will present a Homecoming Concert at 7 p.m. on March 20 at St. John's Lutheran Church 

The public is invited to attend. The church is located at 304 N. Sixth St., Watertown.

Load comments