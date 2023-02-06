WATERTOWN - The Euterpe Music Club of Watertown annually awards scholarships to recognize and reward musical effort and excellence, to give financial aid, and to provide incentive for musical growth through live, musical performance, according to a press release.

Music Camp scholarships are available for piano, band, orchestra, and vocal students. A college scholarship may also be granted to a student pursuing a music major or minor. The number of awards are based on the club’s budget.

