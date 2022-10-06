Melody & Joseph
Buy Now

Melody and Joseph Steinbart, violin and viola duo, will be performing at the First Baptist Church in Watertown on Monday, Oct. 10.

 Contributed

The upcoming meeting of the Euterpe Club will take place on Monday, Oct. 10, 7 p.m. at First Baptist Church in Watertown, located at 160 Oakridge Court. Featured musicians that evening will be Melody Steinbart, violinist, and her brother Joseph Steinbart, violist, both from Hartland.

The public is cordially invited to attend the concert. Admission is free. Donations will be accepted for the Euterpe Music Scholarship fund.

Load comments