The upcoming meeting of the Euterpe Club will take place on Monday, Oct. 10, 7 p.m. at First Baptist Church in Watertown, located at 160 Oakridge Court. Featured musicians that evening will be Melody Steinbart, violinist, and her brother Joseph Steinbart, violist, both from Hartland.
The public is cordially invited to attend the concert. Admission is free. Donations will be accepted for the Euterpe Music Scholarship fund.
Accompanying the Steinbart’s will be pianists Ruth Brown and Grace Betry. The program will open with Philipp Scharwenka’s virtuosic “Duo for Violin and Viola, opus 105,” followed by “Cinderella Trio,” composed in 2014 by child prodigy Alma Deutscher. The Steinbarts will also play Calkin’s “My Song Is Love Unknown” arranged by Molly Ijames, two movements of Max Bruch’s “Eight Pieces, opus 83” and “Dumka” by British-American composer, Rebecca Clarke. Melody and Joseph will cap off the evening with J. Halvorsen’s famous adaptation of Handel’s much-loved “Passacaglia.”
Melody has her bachelor’s in String Pedagogy from Maranatha Baptist University and her master’s in Violin Performance from East Carolina University. She has studied privately with Margaret Kew, Lewis Rosove and Hye-Jin Kim. Joseph majored in Church Music at MBU studying viola with Lewis Rosove, and then earned his master’s in Viola Performance and String Pedagogy at the University of Louisville, studying with Brittany MacWilliams.
Founded in 1896, the Euterpe Music Club has been serving the City of Watertown for 126 years. The Euterpe Club continues to promote the arts and it meets once a month from September to May. Members of the Euterpe Club savor the musical fare of our City and Region, raise funds to send promising young artists to Music Camps each summer, and each year award a larger scholarship to a young Watertown musician heading to college to study music.
