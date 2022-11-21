St Peter’s Lutheran Church of Lebanon will be hosting its annual Christmas Cookie Sale on Saturday, Dec. 3, from 8 - 5 p.m., and Sunday, Dec. 4, from 9 - 1 p.m at St. Peter's Lutheran Church, Lebanon. 

Over 130 kinds of Christmas cookies and candies will be available for purchase as well as Kranz Kuchen (German Wreath Cake), a variety of homemade soups by the quart (chili, vegetable beef, Cheesy vegetable, stuffed pepper, roasted butternut squash, Potato soup, chicken dumpling and turkey noodle to name a few).

