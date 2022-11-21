St Peter’s Lutheran Church of Lebanon will be hosting its annual Christmas Cookie Sale on Saturday, Dec. 3, from 8 - 5 p.m., and Sunday, Dec. 4, from 9 - 1 p.m at St. Peter's Lutheran Church, Lebanon.
Over 130 kinds of Christmas cookies and candies will be available for purchase as well as Kranz Kuchen (German Wreath Cake), a variety of homemade soups by the quart (chili, vegetable beef, Cheesy vegetable, stuffed pepper, roasted butternut squash, Potato soup, chicken dumpling and turkey noodle to name a few).
Hot beverages and cinnamon rolls will be available for purchase at St. Peter's, but there will not be hot food served at the church on Saturday.
Hot soup and sandwiches will only be served on Sunday. Customers are encouraged to visit other Lebanon businesses during their wait, or they can wait in the church.
Stoll's Olde 109 will be serving food and beverages, Tietz Family Farm is having a Holiday Open House and Ebert's Greenhouse is open for the holidays. St. Peter’s is located at the corner of Hwy MM and Hwy R, in Lebanon (NE of Watertown).
All cookies and soups are prepared at the church’s kitchen. Call St. Peter’s Church at 920-925-3547 or 920-925-3342 for more information. The price for cookies is $9.50 per pound and proceeds support mission work.
