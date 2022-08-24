More than 145 volunteers from the Watertown community and the congregations of the Shared Community Mission Group met at St. Henry's Parish Hall for its annual SOS "Support Our Students" free school supplies distribution event On Aug.15 -17 .

Families were able to register for the program beginning Aug. 1 at all 12 participating churches that comprise the Shared Community Mission Group, and their outreach programs including Summer Sandwiches in the Park, Bread and Roses, Fishes and Loaves community dinners, Mary’s Room, the Watertown Food Pantry, Free Community Laundry, PEP, and Watertown Family Connections at the Watertown Public library.

