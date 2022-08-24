More than 145 volunteers from the Watertown community and the congregations of the Shared Community Mission Group met at St. Henry's Parish Hall for its annual SOS "Support Our Students" free school supplies distribution event On Aug.15 -17 .
Families were able to register for the program beginning Aug. 1 at all 12 participating churches that comprise the Shared Community Mission Group, and their outreach programs including Summer Sandwiches in the Park, Bread and Roses, Fishes and Loaves community dinners, Mary’s Room, the Watertown Food Pantry, Free Community Laundry, PEP, and Watertown Family Connections at the Watertown Public library.
On Aug.15, volunteers from Boy Scout Troop 11 helped unload arriving cars filled with school supplies donated by church members, collected at community drop-off boxes or purchased with money donated by local individuals or businesses. Volunteers then sorted, inventoried and packed donated supplies into grade level specific bags. These smaller bags were then collected into larger bags for each pre-registered family. The Watertown Food Pantry donated food items that were offered to participating families.
On Aug. 16, a touchless drive-thru distribution was held for registered families and on Aug. 17 a drop in distribution continued for families that were unable to afford to buy school supplies for their children.
The program is open for all Watertown children from 4K to high school, including children who receive home schooling. Families received grade specific supplies for each student in their family, and each child could select a new back pack, an item of their choice from the 'Hodge Podge" table and a book from the Books to Grow on Program sponsored by Christ United Methodist Church. Forty scientific calculators were purchased and distributed directly to math teachers for students unable to purchase them.
Participation in the program increased dramatically again this year. A total of 147 families with 387 children were served. This was an increase of 66 children in comparison to last year. Community resource flyers were shared with all families.
After the last family was served remaining school supplies were packed up and delivered to Lincoln, Schurz, Douglas, Webster and Lebanon LEAP elementary schools, Watertown Catholic schools, Good Shepherd Lutheran and Riverside Middle school. Schools then have supplies for children who come to school without all the needed materials.
Growing community support allows SOS to help more children have the supplies that they need to participate in their school programs. SOS leaders said they are grateful for financial donations from individuals, groups of workers and companies.
Watertown residents donated supplies in boxes placed by the following businesses: Bradow Jewelers, Piggly Wiggly of Watertown, Watertown Chamber of Commerce, and the Bank of Lake Mills. Financial donation jars were located at Zweig’s Grill and Domani Salon and Spa. The following employers placed collection boxes for their employees or gave corporate gifts: Ad-Tech, Johnsonville Meats, The Bank of Lake Mills and Marquardt Village.
The SOS Project is sponsored by the Shared Community Mission Group, a group of 12 local church congregations including Christ United Methodist, Ebenezer and Watertown Moravian, First Baptist, First Congregational-UCC, St. Bernard and St. Henry Catholic churches, St. Paul's Episcopal, Immanuel Ev. Lutheran, Good Shepherd Lutheran, River Valley Alliance and River City Church.
For more information about the programs of the Shared Community Mission Group, contact Carleen Schloemer at johncarleen@sbcglobal.net.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.