Finding peace after loss
Donna Mueller and Laura Wessels reunited two-and-half-years after their initial conversation.

 Contributed

WATERTOWN — It’s been over three years now since Donna Mueller lost her son, Stephen, in an accidental drowning. Three weeks before that, her mom, Velma, passed away on Rainbow Hospice Care’s service at Heritage Homes in Watertown.

It took over six weeks until searchers found and recovered Stephen’s body from the Rock River. Then the COVID-19 pandemic hit, so that timeline of events in Donna’s life remains a blur.

