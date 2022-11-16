The home of Jesse and Wendy Ward Sellers, 410 S. Fourth St., Watertown is among the six locations featured in this year’s Holiday Parade of Homes, set for Dec. 4 from 1 to 5 p.m. The 28th annual event will feature four large homes and two bonus locations.
The homes and bonus locations open for viewing include The Octagon House, 919 Charles St.; Andy and Jodi Newman, N244 Huberbrooks Dr.; Tim and Noelle Little, 506 S. Washington St.; Jesse Sellers and Wendy Ward Sellers 410 S. 4 th St.; Watertown Public Library, 100 S. Water St.; White Oak Builders, 14 E. Main St.
The annual Holiday Parade of Homes is sponsored by the Watertown Main Street Program. Proceeds from the tour go towards downtown beautification projects and this year’s chosen beneficiary, the Watertown Historical Society.
Tickets can be purchased in advance in mid November at watertownmainstreet.org or Piggly Wiggly, Literatus & Co., and Ace Hardware all located in Watertown. Tickets can also be purchased at any of the featured homes on event day. Tickets are $15 in advance and $18 event day.
Raffle tickets will be available for raffle items located at the Newman home. Shoes will not be allowed in the homes. Bags to carry shoes will be provided. Tour attendees should wear socks or bring slippers to change into at each home.
Parade of Homes is sponsoring a hat and mittens drive to benefit local schools. Any size is appreciated. Item drop off is located at Little’s home.
For more information call the Main Street Program at 920-342-3623.
The Brandt Quirk Home at 410 S. Fourth St. was built in 1874, during the onset of the beginning of the Civil War, by Frederick William Brandt in the Greek Revival style, this was the childhood home of Edward Julius Brant who invented an automatic money counting machine, one of which will be on display during the tour.
Brandt, a native of Lippe-Detmold, Germany, came to Watertown in 1853. He was the city's first drayman and later established a general store which was carried on by his elder son and grandson and eventually became a dry goods store, F. W. Brandt & Son Co., on southeast corner of Main and Third Streets.
Early in this century, after the death of his parents, Edward Julius Brandt remodeled the house to accommodate his daughter and family, the Earl William Quirks.
A three-inch thick inner entrance door with double elongated panels and transom of etched glass, some parquet flooring, tile fireplaces, decorative moldings and door panels, marble wash- bowls and porcelain doorknobs attest to the age of the house as do the plaster medallions and coving in the south part of the house and the carved scrollwork at the base of the south front stairway.
In the summer of 2021, Jesse and Wendy Sellers toured the home, fell in love with it and made it their family home. During the past year they have worked to restore some areas which were in need and plan to continue their renovation efforts into 2023.
