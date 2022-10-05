The 13th annual Scott Skalitzky Memorial Plow Day will occur Saturday, Oct. 29. The tradition of plow day benefits The Scott Skalitzky Memorial Scholarship Fund. The event is in memory of Scott, and it benefits 4-H and FFA members in Dane, Dodge, Jefferson, and Waukesha counties, continuing their education in agriculture, conservation, mechanics, or any area of medical.
Since the inception of plow day, over 65 students have received awards for their future education.
This year's recipients were Samantha Salmi, Waterloo High School; Luis Avila Vette, Watertown High School and Marine Drave, Fort Atkinson High School.
Plow day is held at Scott’s home farm at N8733 County Road O, Waterloo. Plowing will start at 10 a.m., with antique vintage tractors and plows. If anyone needs a vintage plow, please call Gary at 920-988-6299 in advance. Wagon rides to the fields will be available to anyone.
Lunch will be served from 11:30 a.m. to 1. At 2 p.m. a vintage tractor parade will start from the farm and turn from Washington Street to North Monroe Street to the high school and proceed to return to the farm. The parade will be led off by Scott’s 1951 Farmall H tractor.
The tractor was recently repainted by Jefferson FFA member Trevor Yerges, father, John Yerges and grandfather, John Schroedl. Joining the parade will be the Ixonia vintage tractor club.
Following the parade there will be a raffle and a BBQ with rib eye steak or chicken at 5 p.m. A child’s plate will be available. The auction will follow with a wide variety of donated items.
Scott Skalitzky graduated from Waterloo High School, where he was very active in 4-H and FFA. He went on to complete a degree from Madison College in diesel and ag mechanics. He worked for Frohling Equipment, Watertown; Hanley’s Equipment and F & W Equipment, Sun Prairie. He completed his career at Waste Management, Johnson Creek. He died in 2008 due to cancer.
Anyone wishing more information or making a donation may call Gary Skalitzky, 920-988-6299 or Diann Skalitzky, 920-988-6298.
