The 13th annual Scott Skalitzky Memorial Plow Day will occur Saturday, Oct. 29. The tradition of plow day benefits The Scott Skalitzky Memorial Scholarship Fund. The event is in memory of Scott, and it benefits 4-H and FFA members in Dane, Dodge, Jefferson, and Waukesha counties, continuing their education in agriculture, conservation, mechanics, or any area of medical.

Since the inception of plow day, over 65 students have received awards for their future education.

Load comments