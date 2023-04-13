Ryan Swantz, Watertown Elks member, receives prestigious President's Volunteer Award

Ryan Swantz has spent 4,684 hours volunteering his time and skill with the community of the Elks.
Swantz, of Sun Prairie, has been a member of the lodges in Fond du Lac, Appleton and Watertown, mostly being involved in Watertown.
“I know I’ve given a lot of my time, but I didn’t realize it was that much,” he laughed.
Swantz was honored with the President’s Lifetime Achievement Award in recognition of those 4,648 hours, which equals 195 days, on April 1 at the Watertown Elks Lodge Installation of Officers ceremony.
“No matter what you give, you get so much more in return,” he said.
The President’s Lifetime Achievement Award is awarded to whose service positively impacts communities in every corner of the nation and inspires those around them to take action, too, according to the service awards’ website.
He received a letter, a certificate, and a challenge coin from President Joe Biden. The President’s Lifetime Achievement Award is awarded by the President of the United States to people who have completed more than 4,000 hours of voluntary community service, and is regarded as the highest level of the President’s Volunteer Service Award, according to a media release.
“It’s hard for me to relate how that feels,” he said. “I don’t do it (volunteering) for recognition, but it is truly a humbling experience to be recognized.”
Following his father’s footsteps, Swantz has been a public servant all his life.
His dad joined the Elks forty-four years ago and growing up Swantz helped his dad behind the scenes, such as helping with data entry for scholarship programs.
Swantz, his wife, and his parents are all members of the Elks, combining for over 100 years of service to the organization.
Swantz worked for the State of Wisconsin for twelve years before taking a position with the City of Sun Prairie in 2021. His wife is a State of Wisconsin employee, his son an officer with the City of Madison Police Department, and his daughter works for the State of Wisconsin while she completes her education in social work.
“I’ve been very blessed with a fortunate life,” he said. It’s been a pleasure to “be able to, if not share financially, but to give up my time to make the community a better place.”
He has served as a local lodge president on two separate occasions, served in various leadership positions with the state Elks Association for twelve years, and been selected as a district representative to the National Elks Association, according to the release.
He has been the director of the lodge’s Hoop Shoot free-throw competition for kids age 8-13, organizing the local competition and accompanying the winners and their families to each level of the competition. Most recently the lodge’s competition traveled to the national semi-finals in 2023.
He has helped with various fundraising activities ranging from bingo and raffle events to cookouts and brat fry events, the release said.
He has helped package and distribute free Christmas baskets and dinners to families in Beaver Dam, Watertown and their surrounding communities.
He has also volunteered with the lodge’s Breakfast with Santa program which provides underprivileged kids in the Watertown area a hot breakfast, gifts, and an experience to meet Santa Claus.
“This allows kids to have a good everlasting joy of Christmas,” he said.
Swantz recalls parents sending videos of their children playing with toys they received through the event and seeing the look on their faces is priceless, Swantz said.
He has worked with the Elks Dictionary Program which provided a free dictionary to every third grade student in the Cambria-Friesland School District for a number of years. He has also written and administered grants through the main charitable foundation of the Elks to secure more than $50,000 in additional funding for Elks programs in the Watertown Community.
The youth programs and the veterans programs as his greatest joys of being involved with the Elks, he said.
Scholarship programs through the Elks open avenues and opportunities for students to go to college or to even go to a better college, he said.
“No parent thinks ‘I want my kids to have a more challenging life than I did,’” he said.
Swantz has family members who have served in the military and who are currently serving in the Army National Guard. Anything he can do to give back to veterans, he said, he will.
The Watertown Elks donated $5,000 to Custom Canines of Madison for a PTSD companion dog in 2017.
Andrew Evans, a dual branch veteran serving in both the Navy Special Forces and the Army, was the recipient of Whiskey, the companion dog.
“I do what I can and try to live my life as I feel a good person should,” Swantz said.
