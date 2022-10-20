Praying

Watertown Catholic Community members prayed for Wisconsin’s and America’s leaders in front of St. Bernard’s Church on a chilly Saturday morning.

 Contributed

Fourteen area catholics braved a strong breeze and chilly temperatures to pray over Watertown’s busiest intersection on Saturday. As lives become more stressful and complicated, they asked God to guide residents’ votes in the upcoming elections, guidance for leaders and hope in city resident’ daily struggles.

The event was nationally organized by an organization called America Needs Fatima. A similar rosary rally will take place at Commons Park in Lake Mills on Saturday at 12:30 p.m.

Load comments