Fourteen area catholics braved a strong breeze and chilly temperatures to pray over Watertown’s busiest intersection on Saturday. As lives become more stressful and complicated, they asked God to guide residents’ votes in the upcoming elections, guidance for leaders and hope in city resident’ daily struggles.
The event was nationally organized by an organization called America Needs Fatima. A similar rosary rally will take place at Commons Park in Lake Mills on Saturday at 12:30 p.m.
“As church attendance has declined, we see more stress in everyday lives,” says organizer Chris O’Brien. The event was part of a nationwide Rosary Rally movement to pray in public squares. “We hope it inspires people to turn to God more. Catholics believe the rosary is a powerful intervention in both personal and public lives,” he said.
Several pedestrians and motorists took note of the group, while local Democrats also campaigned in front of Walgreens across the street. The two displays at the same intersection were not connected.
O’Brien says prayer has healed difficult relationships within families, and also peacefully defeated Communism in Poland, Brazil and Austria. Churches historically have helped with relationships, addiction help, and giving meaning to our lives even when we discern positive direction. “If you have the choice between two great job opportunities, asking God which option is best for your family and also helping others do a greater good can bring you more fulfillment as well,” said O’Brien.
Prayer is important, he continued. “You can be married, but if you live apart from your spouse, but the marriage would suffer. Likewise, you can believe in God, but without prayer -and also guidance about his Word, our relationship also falters with God.”
The Catholic faithful first gave thanks and gratitude to God’s for his blessings and gifts of beauty we have gratitude for everyday—and then for things that cause anxiety and forces that might be larger than us as individuals. “Prayer is calming and following God helps us find solutions,” said organizer Chris O’Brien. “If you’re stressed, overwhelmed, or need help, turning to God for help can’t hurt, right?”
