The Watertown Farmers Market will be held at Riverside Park Tuesday from 7 a.m. to noon. Products sold at the market include fresh produce, flowers, maple syrup, baked goods, honey, frozen seafood, popcorn, cheese, sauerkraut, vegetables that are dried, pickled and fermented, worm castings, skincare products and specialty crafts. The market will run every Tuesday from 7 a.m. to noon, through Oct. 25. For more information on the Watertown Farmers Market, call 920-342-3623.
Weekly A.A. meetings set
A number of Alcoholics Anonymous, Al-Anon, Narcotics Anonymous and Gamblers Anonymous meetings are planned this week at Tri-County Unity Club, 110 S. Second St.
Listed according to date, meetings include:
Monday — A.A. at 10 a.m. and 7 p.m.
Tuesday — A.A. at 7 p.m.
Wednesday — A.A. women’s meeting at 7 p.m.
Thursday — Emotion Anon meeting at 5:30 p.m.; Al-Anon, 6:30 p.m. closed AA meeting 8 p.m.
Friday — A.A. at 4 p.m.; A.A. at 7 p.m.
Saturday — A.A. at 10 a.m. and 8 p.m.; N.A. “Get Your Fix” 6:30 p.m.; first Saturday of the month is an open speaker meeting at 8 p.m.
Sunday — A.A. at 11 a.m. A.A. will also meet at 6:30 p.m. at the Watertown Moravian Church.
An A.A. recovery group meets at 8 p.m. Wednesday at the Moravian Church, 510 Cole St.
Each week A.A. meetings are held in Watertown. The meetings generally last from 45 to 90 minutes and are attended by six to 25 people. There is no admission charge. Donations will be accepted. For A.A., call 608-222-8989 in Madison and 414-771-9119 in Milwaukee. For Gamblers Anonymous, call 920-387-1151. Website for District 11 A.A. meetings for Jefferson County Area 75 is aa.org.
Sandwiches being served
Families with children can receive a free picnic lunch four days a week this summer. Children must be accompanied by a responsible adult. During the summer break, every Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday a free bag lunch is provided. Each lunch will have a high protein choice (such as ham, peanut butter, cheese, or tuna), fruit, vegetables, a cookie, and a beverage (water, juice, milk). Lunch will be served from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at three locations. Tuesdays at Clark Park Shelter; Wednesdays at the shelter in Riverside Park; Thursdays at Clark Park Shelter; and Fridays at Timothy Johnson Park shelter. The meals run through Aug. 26. Summer sandwiches will be offered rain or shine.
