The public is invited to attend a campaign rally and fundraiser for Maureen McCarville, candidate for the 37th Wisconsin Assembly District, on Saturday, Oct. 15, from noon to 1 p.m. This rally will take place at the Jefferson County Democratic Party campaign office at 311 E. Main St., Watertown.
The rally for McCarville will include remarks from Attorney General Josh Kaul; Dane County Board Supervisor Andrew Schauer; Dodge County Board Supervisor Lisa Duerr; and Pat Raes of Sun Prairie, President of SEIU Healthcare Wisconsin, the state’s largest health care workers union. Contributions to the McCarville for Assembly campaign fund will be collected at the event and can be made online. This campaign rally is cosponsored by the Democratic Parties of Dodge and Jefferson Counties.
Assembly District 37 represents the cities of Watertown and Columbus, and the villages of DeForest, Lowell, and Reedsville. McCarville, a DeForest resident and a fifth-term member of the Dane County Board of Supervisors, is running on a solutions platform to improve public safety, environmental protections, programs for veterans and seniors, and infrastructure investments.
McCarville’s background includes nine years of service in the Wisconsin National Guard, two terms as a trustee for the Village of DeForest, and as a DeForest Police Commissioner for more than a decade. McCarville is a 38-year employee of Madison Gas & Electric Company and is currently manager of its cash management department. The Jefferson County Democratic Party is a grass-roots membership affiliate of the Democratic Party of Wisconsin. Its mission is to engage voters to elect democrats at local, state, and national levels, and to advocate for fair policies that expand opportunity for working people. Find out more at its website www.jeffwidems.org.
