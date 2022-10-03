The public is invited to attend a campaign rally and fundraiser for Maureen McCarville, candidate for the 37th Wisconsin Assembly District, on Saturday, Oct. 15, from noon to 1 p.m. This rally will take place at the Jefferson County Democratic Party campaign office at 311 E. Main St., Watertown.

The rally for McCarville will include remarks from Attorney General Josh Kaul; Dane County Board Supervisor Andrew Schauer; Dodge County Board Supervisor Lisa Duerr; and Pat Raes of Sun Prairie, President of SEIU Healthcare Wisconsin, the state’s largest health care workers union. Contributions to the McCarville for Assembly campaign fund will be collected at the event and can be made online. This campaign rally is cosponsored by the Democratic Parties of Dodge and Jefferson Counties.

