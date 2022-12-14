City residents are encouraged to cast their votes for the fifth annual Watertown’s Window Wonderland storefront window display contest taking place downtown this holiday season.
This year, all votes will be cast using a cell phone and digital QR code featured on posters displayed in participating business windows.
The contest runs through Sunday evening, Dec. 18. Winners will be announced the week of Dec. 19.
Prizes for businesses who receive the most votes will include Watertown Area Chamber of Commerce gift checks in denominations of $75, $50 and $25.
There will also be a “Mayor’s Choice Award” in which Mayor Emily McFarland will select her favorite display.
A scan of the QR code will lead to an electronic list of all 40 participating businesses. Voters will then be able to click on their top three favorite business window displays.
Window Wonderland is collaboratively organized by the Watertown Main Street Program and Watertown Tourism.
Melissa Lampe, Main Street Program Executive Director said “Our downtown looks so bright and festive with our new municipal Christmas decorations combined with the many beautifully decorated storefront windows.”
Robin Kaufmann, Watertown Tourism Manager Robin Kaufmann described how this is a perfect way to create holiday memories.
“Taking a stroll down Main Street and casting your vote is a great way for families to make holiday memories,” Kaufmann said. “We hope to bring feelings of nostalgia as the community enjoys our historic downtown dressed in its holiday best.”
