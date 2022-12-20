Dodge County Clerk, Karen J. Gibson, announced five municipalities in Dodge County were randomly chosen by the Wisconsin Elections Commission to conduct post-election audits of the voting equipment.

Wisconsin State Statute §7.08(6) requires the WEC to audit each voting system that is used in the state following each General Election. On Nov. 9, Ms. Gibson as well as the City of Beaver Dam Clerk, Tracey Ferron, Town of Lomira Clerk, Sharon Belling; Town of Lowell Clerk, Susan Caine; Village of Neosho Clerk, Deanna Braunschweig; and Village of Randolph Clerk, Jodi Wade, were notified of their selection to participate in the audit.

Load comments