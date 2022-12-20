Dodge County Clerk, Karen J. Gibson, announced five municipalities in Dodge County were randomly chosen by the Wisconsin Elections Commission to conduct post-election audits of the voting equipment.
Wisconsin State Statute §7.08(6) requires the WEC to audit each voting system that is used in the state following each General Election. On Nov. 9, Ms. Gibson as well as the City of Beaver Dam Clerk, Tracey Ferron, Town of Lomira Clerk, Sharon Belling; Town of Lowell Clerk, Susan Caine; Village of Neosho Clerk, Deanna Braunschweig; and Village of Randolph Clerk, Jodi Wade, were notified of their selection to participate in the audit.
The five municipalities conducted the post-election audit at the Dodge County Administration Building between Nov. 28 and Nov. 30. The hand tallied results matched the election equipment tally from election night for all five municipalities, proving the accuracy of the voting system.
The City of Beaver Dam wards 1, 2, 4 & 16 had 1,091 ballots cast, the Town of Lomira wards 1 & 2 had 634 ballots cast, the Town of Lowell ward 1 had 248 ballots cast, the Village of Neosho had 305 ballots cast and the Village of Randolph had 525 ballots cast. Votes were tallied by hand for the Governor, Attorney General, Secretary of State and Assembly District contests. Following the hand count, votes were compared to results reported on election night from the election equipment.
“The municipalities involved in the post-election audit worked diligently through-out the day to finish the audit,” said Gibson. “Hand counting ballots is a tedious process but the municipalities involved kept at it until everything was complete. Everyone involved was very pleased when their end result matched the machine totals.”
