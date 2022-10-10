Pivot Point Incorporated, a manufacturer of non-threaded fastener solutions, is nearing completion of a new 30,000 square foot expansion to their manufacturing space in Hustisford, Wisconsin. This will bring their total facilities to nearly 100,000 square feet.
Notably, the expansion included the installation of a 150-foot tall flagpole that will fly a 30-foot x 60-foot American flag.
Pivot Point will host a dedication ceremony, raising the flag for the first time, on Oct. 26, 2 p.m., at 725 Industrial Lane, Hustisford, WI. The ceremony will be open to the public.
Bayland Buildings of Green Bay is the general contractor and has erected a steel frame building that allows for a greater clear span of the interior space, thus optimizing work and traffic flow for manufacturing.
“We’ve invested heavily in equipment, especially automation, so that we can have the best value proposition in quality, pricing and lead times,” said owner Sol Leitzke. “This has resulted in robust, steady growth- we’re practically bursting at the seams. This factory expansion will allow us to continue to add equipment and continue to grow without constraint,” Leitzke said.
Pivot Point’s products include Clevis Pins, Cotter Pins, Quick Release Pins and Devices, Locking Pins and Wire-Rope Lanyards; as well as several unique and highly popular proprietary items, including the SLIC Pin™- a pin and cotter all in one.
To learn more about Pivot Point Incorporated and their products, please visit www.pivotpins.com
