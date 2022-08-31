Check for the eight
The annual Octagon House Museum Ice Cream Social & 1st Brigade Band Concert will take place on Sunday, Sept. 18, starting at 1:30 p.m. This year’s event is presented by the Bank of Lake Mills. In the photo, members of the Watertown Historical Society Board of Directors, from left, Paul Mueller, Melissa Lampe, Jeff Allen and Bridget Van Ert  are seen at the sponsorship check presentation with Bridget Van Ert of the Bank of Lake Mills.

 Contributed

The community is invited to attend the annual Ice Cream Social & 1st Brigade Band Concert on the grounds of the Octagon House Museum on Sunday, Sept. 18.

The Ice Cream Social is a decades-long tradition co-hosted by the Watertown Historical Society and the 1st Brigade Band to raise much-needed funding for museum operations.

