The annual Octagon House Museum Ice Cream Social & 1st Brigade Band Concert will take place on Sunday, Sept. 18, starting at 1:30 p.m. This year’s event is presented by the Bank of Lake Mills. In the photo, members of the Watertown Historical Society Board of Directors, from left, Paul Mueller, Melissa Lampe, Jeff Allen and Bridget Van Ert are seen at the sponsorship check presentation with Bridget Van Ert of the Bank of Lake Mills.
The community is invited to attend the annual Ice Cream Social & 1st Brigade Band Concert on the grounds of the Octagon House Museum on Sunday, Sept. 18.
The Ice Cream Social is a decades-long tradition co-hosted by the Watertown Historical Society and the 1st Brigade Band to raise much-needed funding for museum operations.
The event will start at 1:30 p.m. with the sale of plates of cake and ice cream for just $5. The concert will begin at 2 p.m. and the society will offer discounted tours of the Octagon House for $5 between noon and 4 p.m.
In the event of rain, the Ice Cream Social will be moved to Turner Hall. The Ice Cream Social and 1st Brigade Band Concert is presented by the Bank of Lake Mills. It is also supported by Reiss Industries, the Dodge/Jefferson Counties Genealogical Society, Marie Dobbratz, Hafemeister Funeral Home & Cremation Service and the Schempf Building LLC.
