The home of Andy and Jodi Newman, N244 Huberbrooks Dr., is one of the Holiday Parade of homes that will be featured Dec. 4. 

 Contributed

The home of Andy and Jodi Newman, N244 Huberbrooks Dr., Watertown is among the six locations featured in this year’s Holiday Parade of Homes, set for Dec. 4 from 1 to 5 p.m. The 28th annual event will feature four large homes and two bonus locations.

The homes and bonus locations open for viewing include The Octagon House, 919 Charles St.; Andy and Jodi Newman, N244 Huberbrooks Dr.; Tim and Noelle Little, 506 S. Washington St.; Jesse Sellers and Wendy Ward Sellers 410 S. 4 th St.; Watertown Public Library, 100 S. Water St.; White Oak Builders, 14 E. Main St.

