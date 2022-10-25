The home of Andy and Jodi Newman, N244 Huberbrooks Dr., Watertown is among the six locations featured in this year’s Holiday Parade of Homes, set for Dec. 4 from 1 to 5 p.m. The 28th annual event will feature four large homes and two bonus locations.
The homes and bonus locations open for viewing include The Octagon House, 919 Charles St.; Andy and Jodi Newman, N244 Huberbrooks Dr.; Tim and Noelle Little, 506 S. Washington St.; Jesse Sellers and Wendy Ward Sellers 410 S. 4 th St.; Watertown Public Library, 100 S. Water St.; White Oak Builders, 14 E. Main St.
The annual Holiday Parade of Homes is sponsored by the Watertown Main Street Program. Proceeds from the tour go towards downtown beautification projects and this year’s chosen beneficiary, the Watertown Historical Society.
Tickets can be purchased in advance in mid November at watertownmainstreet.org or Piggly Wiggly, Literatus & Co., and Ace Hardware all located in Watertown. Tickets can also be purchased at any of the featured homes on event day. Tickets are $15 in advance and $18 event day.
Raffle tickets will be available for raffle items located at the Newman home. Shoes will not be allowed in the homes. Bags to carry shoes will be provided. Tour attendees should wear socks or bring slippers to change into at each home.
Parade of Homes is sponsoring a hat and mittens drive to benefit local schools. Any size is appreciated. Item drop off is located at Little’s home.
For more information call the Main Street Program at 920-342-3623.
N244 Huberbrooks Dr. was built in 2015 on land that was once a Christmas tree farm. Several large pine trees remain that add to the property’s appeal. The Newman family purchased the home in 2020 and enjoy making it their own. Their style would be best described as eclectic modern with vintage additions throughout.
The great room features a beautiful fireplace, TV cabinet and bookshelves that was recently custom built by White Oak Builders. The Christmas tree is a wonderful display of a vintage ornament collection. The master bedroom tree features a collection of Old World Christmas ornaments. The Newman’s favorite room is the retro diner they call the Corvette Cafe.
The family enjoys spending time in the lower level where they exercise, watch movies and play games. The 70’s inspired bar in the lower level has lots of groovy vintage vibes. The garage is a dream with heated floors finished with Swisstrax flooring. You may also see a race car to finish off your tour.
