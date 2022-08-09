Dodge/Jefferson Counties Genealogical Society held a ribbon cutting Monday Attendess include local dignitaries and society volunteers, from left: Bob Webster, Helen Coughlin, Mayor Emily McFarland, Karla Borth, Marilyn Koepsell, Steve Hackbarth, Lila Miller, City Clerk Megan Dennison and Marie Hilgendorf. Photo taken by Connor Baneck.
The Dodge/Jefferson Counties Genealogical Society held an open house on Monday, celebrating the recent upgrades and changes to the library in the Heritage Military Music Foundation building at 504 S. 4th St. in Watertown.
Mayor Emily McFarland and City Clerk Megan Dennison were the first guests to be welcomed to the library. After a brief ribbon cutting ceremony with the mayor and the volunteers from the society, visitors were told about the vast mount of information and records the library holds. Tours and refreshments were available.
The Dodge Jefferson Counties Genealogical Society began in 1981, when a group of people got together and started the Watertown Genealogical Society. In the early years, there wasn’t a home for the society.
The group met at various places like the public library, St. Henry’s Church, Wisconsin National Bank and even at the city hall basement. Back then books and files were carried to each meeting, and then taken home between meetings.
Finally, in 1995, the society was given the opportunity to use the basement of the old First Congregational Church, now owned by the Heritage Military Music Foundation. In January of 1995 the group incorporated to a non-profit and changed its names to the Dodge/Jefferson Counties Genealogical Society Inc.
The group has been serving the area for over 41 years with a mission to collect, exchange and preserve genealogical materials, to assist others in learning how to research their family history and to collect and preserve vital records from and relating to Dodge and Jefferson Counties in Wisconsin.
The Society Library is open on Tuesdays from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Thursdays from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. Members are free to use the library, and others are welcome with a small user fee. For more information, visit this website: www.dodgejeffgen.org
