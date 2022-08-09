Dodge/Jefferson Counties Genealogical Society ribbon cutting

Dodge/Jefferson Counties Genealogical Society held a ribbon cutting Monday Attendess include local dignitaries and society volunteers, from left: Bob Webster, Helen Coughlin, Mayor Emily McFarland, Karla Borth, Marilyn Koepsell, Steve Hackbarth, Lila Miller, City Clerk Megan Dennison and Marie Hilgendorf. Photo taken by Connor Baneck.

 Contributed

The Dodge/Jefferson Counties Genealogical Society held an open house on Monday, celebrating the recent upgrades and changes to the library in the Heritage Military Music Foundation building at 504 S. 4th St. in Watertown.

Mayor Emily McFarland and City Clerk Megan Dennison were the first guests to be welcomed to the library. After a brief ribbon cutting ceremony with the mayor and the volunteers from the society, visitors were told about the vast mount of information and records the library holds. Tours and refreshments were available.

