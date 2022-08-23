Steve Hepp
Buy Now

Steve Hepp 

 Steve Sharp

The Bartelme/Schwefel Marine Corps League will honor Steven Hepp (posthumously), with the dedication of the Veteran Statue at Aero Park on Saturday at its annual picnic at 2 p.m.

Steven Allen Hepp was born in Watertown, the son of Reuben and Shirley Hepp, and was raised on the family farm, one of eight children.

Load comments