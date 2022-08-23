The Bartelme/Schwefel Marine Corps League will honor Steven Hepp (posthumously), with the dedication of the Veteran Statue at Aero Park on Saturday at its annual picnic at 2 p.m.
Steven Allen Hepp was born in Watertown, the son of Reuben and Shirley Hepp, and was raised on the family farm, one of eight children.
He was a 1972 graduate of Watertown High School. Soon after graduation, at the age of 17, he enlisted in the United States Marine Corps, where he served proudly from 1972 to 1976, some of which was aboard the USS Midway as assistant brig warden.
He was a staunch U.S. Marine supporter (and all branches of the military) for the rest of his life and a charter member in the Bartelme-Schwefel Detachment 349 of the Marine Corps League in Watertown.
Steve was married to Sue; their marriage ceremony took place at Aero Park. He has two daughters, Shannon “Shae" Hepp and Summer Hepp; grandchildren, Carlos Gonzalez and Jocelyn "Jay" Bright.
Steve owned and operated Steve's Limousine and the Silver Eagle Saloon for many years.
Steve was a lifetime member of the Marine Corps League, Veterans of Foreign Wars, AMVETS, and Vietnam Vets Association. He was also a member of the American Legion Post189, Watertown Elks, Watertown Moose, Abate of Wisconsin, and a lifetime member of b-CAUSE We Care.
He was an honorary member of Fire and Iron Motorcycle Club. Steve served on numerous city committees, which included past chairman of the Watertown Transit Commission, past President of the Police and Fire Commission, and also served as President of the Watertown Licensing Board. Steve served as commandant of the Marine Corps League in Watertown and at state level as commandant of the MCL Wisconsin SW Division.
Steve was active in the Tavern League of Wisconsin, serving on the TLW State Board of Directors, 30 years on the Jefferson County Tavern League's board of directors, and was president of the JCTL for seven years. Steve designed and secured memorials for the Watertown Veterans Park and the Marine Corps League Aero Park, including the 9/11 memorial for Aero Park.
Steve, along with his brother Jerry, donated a granite bench and flag poles for Watertown Sharp Corner Park.
Steve was a fundraising extraordinaire and he received numerous awards, giving back to the community he so loved. Some of these awards include: the Alfred and Helen Krahn Award, being named Citizen of the Year for Watertown, Marine of the Year, and was also a Watertown Main Street Bridge naming recipient. Most recently, the City of Watertown honored Steve for his decades of service and volunteerism to Watertown by proclaiming May 4 "Steve Hepp Day," which was a proud day for he and his family.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.