Maranatha Baptist University names Dr. David Anderson sixth president

WATERTOWN — Dr. David Anderson, currently senior pastor of Heritage Baptist Church of Roscoe, Illinois, has been named the sixth president of Maranatha Baptist University.
He will take office on August 1, 2023, in preparation for the fall semester, according to a media release. Dr. Anderson will succeed Dr. Marty Marriott who has served as the school’s president since 2009 and was named chancellor at the MBU commencement program on May 5.
The board appointed Dr. Anderson as president at its meeting on May 11.
Dr. Anderson first graduated from MBU in 1986 with a Bachelor of Arts in Bible, Pastoral Studies, and Sacred Music. He also earned a Master of Divinity from Calvary Baptist Theological Seminary in Lansdale, Pennsylvania, in 1991 and a Doctor of Ministry degree from MBU in 2012.
He and his wife Abi (Potter), MBU class of 1996, are looking forward to this new phase of ministry together with their two youngest children, according to the release.
“As servants in the Lord’s harvest field, we minister at His bidding in the place and under the circumstances that He wisely chooses for us,” Anderson wrote in the release. “For Abi and me, Maranatha has played a spiritually significant role in both our families and personal lives, helping to shape our theology and ministry passion.”
For over 12 years, Anderson served as an assistant pastor alongside Dr. Marty Marriott, MBU chancellor, in Warren, Michigan.
Dr. Anderson has served on Maranatha’s board since 2016, and currently also serves on the board of Baptist World Mission, as president of the Association of Independent Baptist Churches of Illinois and as the president of Camp Joy in Whitewater.
