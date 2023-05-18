Maranatha Baptist University names Dr. David Anderson sixth president
Buy Now

David Anderson

 Contributed

WATERTOWN — Dr. David Anderson, currently senior pastor of Heritage Baptist Church of Roscoe, Illinois, has been named the sixth president of Maranatha Baptist University.

He will take office on August 1, 2023, in preparation for the fall semester, according to a media release. Dr. Anderson will succeed Dr. Marty Marriott who has served as the school’s president since 2009 and was named chancellor at the MBU commencement program on May 5.

Load comments