The 50th annual SkillsUSA Wisconsin State Leadership and Skills Conference will be held on Tuesday and Wednesday at the Alliant Energy Center in Madison.
Students from Watertown High School, Riverside Middle School, Jefferson High School, Fort Atkinson High School, Palmyra-Eagle High School, and Johnson Creek High School will be participating in different competitions for the conference.
Senior Becca Leis at Watertown High School will be competing in the Chapter Display competition.
In Chapter Display a team of three will build a display that promotes their chapter and SkillsUSA as a whole, she said.
For the past six months, she and her team have been designing and constructing a seven foot tall display, and have been practicing on their speech to prepare for the conference.
Through SkillsUSA Leis has learned the importance of teamwork, leadership and diversity.
“Our members come from different backgrounds and enjoy different things, but that only makes us stronger as a whole.”
Leis describes SkillsUSA as a student organization that focuses on areas in the trades, with a foundation in leadership.
“We help our members strengthen their skills in anything from welding to graphic design,” she said.
Leis plans to attend UW-Milwaukee School of Architecture for a degree in Architectural Studies, and continue to work as a carpenter.
Teagan McGuire is a Watertown High School sophomore, she will be participating in the Pin Design competition.
People participating in Pin Design will design a pin that represents their state and the year’s theme, she said. This year’s theme is “Our time is now.”
McGuire has been preparing for the competition by creating a pin in photoshop, making a design board to showcase the pin, and creating a speech that explains the elements in the pin.
Through SkillsUSA she has learned how to be a leader, how to work in a team, and how to put different ideas together that benefit the team as a whole, she said.
“It is an organization that helps me build my leadership and teamwork skills while working closely with the industry partners and community to prepare me for the future while getting to get experience in competition similar to the field I want to go into in the future,” McGuire said.
After school, she plans to pursue something that involves graphic design or math.
Ryan Schlatter is an eighth grader at Riverside Middle School in Watertown. He will be participating in the Team Engineering Challenge (TEC) and Job Interview competition.
“TEC is working with others to complete a random task, and a job interview is a mock job interview,” he said.
Through SkillsUSA, Schlatter has learned how to weld, act professionally and how to help others. In the future he wants to be a CNC mill operator.
Riverside Middle School student Caleb Domer will be competing in Urban Search & Rescue (USR) at the competition.
For USR we will build a robot and have it run a course over and over, Domer said.
Being involved with SkillsUSA, Domer “can do more than I thought.” In the future he wants to become a technology education teacher.
The Opening Ceremony is scheduled for 1 p.m. on Tuesday, with competition set up and event briefings held throughout the day. The State Championships will commence Wednesday at 7:30 a.m. and conclude at 4 p.m.
All contests are conducted under the direction of industry experts, trade associations, and labor organizations, testing competencies that are set to industry standards.
The Closing Ceremony, including presentation of awards, will start at 6:30 p.m. The first-place winners will go on to compete in the National SkillsUSA Championships, June 19-23 in Atlanta, Georgia.
The public is encouraged to attend, with a $10 entry fee charged for the opening and closing ceremonies, while admission to the SkillsUSA Wisconsin State Championships is free.
The Opening and Awards ceremonies will take place in the Alliant Energy Center’s Veterans Memorial Coliseum while the competitions will be held in the Exhibition Hall as well as at MATC.
For more information on the SkillsUSA Wisconsin State Leadership and Skills Conference, visit its website or call 608-261-6334.
