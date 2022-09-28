On Sunday the Lebanon Historical Society will be having its annual bottomless chili luncheon fundraiser from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Lebanon Firemen's Park Hall, N1929 County Road R, Lebanon.

This year the luncheon will be back in the park hall with sit down dining and bottomless chili, and will also include 1 quart pre-orders of chili, and take outs.

