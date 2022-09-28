On Sunday the Lebanon Historical Society will be having its annual bottomless chili luncheon fundraiser from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Lebanon Firemen's Park Hall, N1929 County Road R, Lebanon.
This year the luncheon will be back in the park hall with sit down dining and bottomless chili, and will also include 1 quart pre-orders of chili, and take outs.
The luncheon is $10 for adults, $6 for ages four to 10, and three and under are free. The meal includes all you care to eat chili, plus one choice of sandwich (turkey or hot ham), dessert, coffee and drink. Take outs are also available for purchase.
The pre-orders of chili are $10 a quart and chili can also be purchased at $10 a quart to go. Quarts of chili to go will be available on Sunday until gone.
At the luncheon the Lebanon Luckies 4-H club will have a display of their 4-H projects and club activities in recognition of National 4-H Week, which is Oct. 2 through Oct. 8. They will also have on display the many projects they took to the Dodge County Fair along with their awards.
Proceeds from the event will go towards the new building Project, and purchase historical society/museum furnishings and fixtures for displays.
The Lebanon Historical Society will also have the Lebanon Historical Society Museum and Greve Log Cabin open from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. by Trechel park, on County Road R in Lebanon.
To pre-order quarts of chili for $10 a quart, contact Marilyn Koepsell at 920-261-3671, or Ed Raether at 262-542-7872. For more information contact Ed Raether by phone or email eraether@wi.rr.com.
