Leadership Watertown to bring bicycle renting to the Interurban Trailhead

This year’s Leadership Watertown class of 2023 project is bike rentals at the Interurban Trailhead.
Leadership Watertown has partnered with Surf-Shack Rentals to have four adult bikes and two children’s bikes in a lockable storage unit located on Clark Street.
“We could not be more excited to bring this project to Watertown,” Allison Navin, with the Watertown Family Connections wrote in a media release. “Renting a bike is a fun, family-friendly activity for all ages to get out and enjoy the Interurban Trailhead or explore Watertown in a new way.”
The cost of this project is approximately $13,000, according to the release.
“We feel strongly that everyone in the Watertown community should be able to have access to these bikes regardless of their income, so we have partnered with The Friends of The Watertown Public Library to issue vouchers,” Navin wrote. “We will be looking to raise an additional $2000 to fund these vouchers. We will also have 10% of all bike rentals going towards these vouchers for ongoing funding.”
Leadership Watertown is depending on contributions from the community to support this project. Donations can be made payable to the Watertown Chamber of Commerce with the memo Leadership Watertown Project. Donations can be dropped off at the Chamber during business hours or mailed to:
Watertown Chamber of Commerce
519 E Main St.
Watertown, WI 53094
If you have any questions about this project, feel free to contact Allison Navin at 920-261-2450 ext. 102.
