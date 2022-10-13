After 43 years with the YMCA, Kay Nord, the current Watertown Branch Executive Director, has announced she is retiring in March of 2023. Kim Schooley, the YMCA’s current Youth Development Branch Executive Director, has been named her replacement. Nord and Schooley will work side by side for the next six months to ensure a smooth transition.
Nord began her YMCA career in 1980 at the YMCA in Oconomowoc and throughout her early years held positions in many areas, from member services, to aquatics, to youth sports, and eventually as program operations director.
Her focus shifted to the Watertown community in the fall of 2008 when the YMCA began interim management of the Health & Wellness Center of Watertown and Kay was called upon to serve as Interim Director. On Dec. 29, 2009, the Watertown Area YMCA was officially established and Kay’s position as Branch Executive Director was solidified, a role she has poured her heart into for the last 13 years.
She has built very strong relationships in the community, with YMCA members and among the staff team.
Kay was awarded the YMCA Professional Network (YPN) Legacy Award at the fall conference for the Upper Midwest Alliance of YMCAs, held in La Crosse this month. The award recognizes a YMCA professional who has chosen the Y as a lifetime career and has demonstrated excellence in their chosen field.
In Kay’s words, “I have been very blessed to be a part of an amazing organization for 43 years. The Watertown Y will always have a very special place in my heart. The staff and members are the best, they are what makes going to work every day so much fun. I am so excited for the future of the Y and the Watertown community, there are some great things happening. With my retirement, I hope I have helped lay the foundation for the Y in Watertown.”
Kim Schooley has also already made a great impact in the Watertown community with her work leading the child care, before and after school programs, day camps, and special populations programming for both the Y’s branches (Watertown and Oconomowoc) since 2014.
Schooley started as the Y’s Inclusion Specialist in 2004, building the foundation for the Y’s Adaptive Sports and Special Programs (including the eventual introduction of the Miracle League program and ball field.) Under her steadfast leadership, programming in these critical areas more than doubled in participation.
“I'm honored to be joining the leadership team in Watertown and can’t wait to see the opportunities unfold in both enhanced programming and new facilities as we continue to grow our Y family,” said Shooley.
Jon Lange, YMCA Chief Executive Director said “the depth and strength of our leadership team have made it possible to carry out these internal moves seamlessly so we can continue to keep our primary focus on serving our communities. The YMCA’s members and program participants will be well serviced into the future.”
