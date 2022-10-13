After 43 years with the YMCA, Kay Nord, the current Watertown Branch Executive Director, has announced she is retiring in March of 2023. Kim Schooley, the YMCA’s current Youth Development Branch Executive Director, has been named her replacement. Nord and Schooley will work side by side for the next six months to ensure a smooth transition.

Nord began her YMCA career in 1980 at the YMCA in Oconomowoc and throughout her early years held positions in many areas, from member services, to aquatics, to youth sports, and eventually as program operations director.

