Johnson Creek Premium Outlets hosted Mega-Merry Family Holiday Celebration last weekend for Johnson Creek families.
The Johnson Creek Elementary School Art Program displayed “snow people” and “stained glass” art work created by students, lead by Kimmy Sue Jackson.
"The students' energy, enthusiasm and motivation went up knowing their art was going to displayed," Jackson said.
Santa and Lola Bard Carolers were present for this event. Free cookie decorating kit activities and complimentary hot cocoa kits were available.
The hot chocolate lounge will remain open in Suite D30 at the outlets for self-serve hot chocolate and the gallery of artwork will remain on display Friday, Saturday and Sunday through New Year’s Day, closed Christmas Day.
Jackson said there will be another art display in the beginning of March with the Johnson Creek Premium Outlets.
"To have this type of collaborativeness and comradery in our community is something special," Jackson said.
