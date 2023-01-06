Listed are the activities happening at the Jefferson Senior Center.

Air fryer basics: The Full of L.I.F.E. (Learning, Independence, Friends & Energy) group will meet on Monday, Jan. 16, at 10:30 a.m. The group will learn about air fryer basics and recipes. Sign up and get your recipes in by January 11 to be included in a handout! Sign up is a must so we know how many to prepare for.

