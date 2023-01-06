Listed are the activities happening at the Jefferson Senior Center.
Air fryer basics: The Full of L.I.F.E. (Learning, Independence, Friends & Energy) group will meet on Monday, Jan. 16, at 10:30 a.m. The group will learn about air fryer basics and recipes. Sign up and get your recipes in by January 11 to be included in a handout! Sign up is a must so we know how many to prepare for.
Spinners dominoes: An introductory class will be held on Thursday, Jan. 12, at 10 a.m. to learn the game “Spinners Dominoes”. Very similar to your regular train dominoes, but an added twist.
Jefferson bus service: Personnel from the Jefferson Bus Service will offer a talk on Tuesday, Jan. 10, at 9:30 a.m. Refreshments will be served. Come learn about the Bus Service, and if it interests you, how to become a driver or an aide to ride on the bus with special needs children.
Restaurant of the month: Sign up by January 11, to join the group at Towne Inn in Jefferson for the Restaurant of the Month on Thursday, Jan. 12, at 11:30 a.m. We will sit as a group, with transportation and your lunch bill on your own.
50-cup social: Stop in to be a part of our 50-Cup Social program (having a beverage once a week-for 50 weeks - with someone, to socialize). This program will be held on Wednesdays from 8:30 – 10 a.m. Enjoy coffee, juice, something hot from the oven and socializing. (Food available until gone.)
Bean bags: Indoor bean bags games will be played from 8:30-10 a.m. on Wednesdays in January. Enjoy socializing, a bit of stretching and little exercise indoors with playing Bean Bags.
‘500’ cards: We are looking for anyone who is interested in playing the card game ‘500” on Fridays at 1 p.m. This game is a mix of Euchre and Bridge. Let us know if you are interested.
Memory screening: Memory screening by the County Dementia Specialist will be on Tuesday, Jan. 17, from 11 a.m. to noon. This service is free and only takes 15 minutes. It is a good wellness tool that helps identify possible changes in memory and cognition. Call Tonya, at 920-675-4035 to schedule your appointment.
Volunteer bingo callers: Want to do something new in the new year? How about being a caller for bingo on either the 2nd, 3rd or 4th Tuesday of the month at the senior center? Your time commitment would be 12:45 – 2:45 p.m.
Weekly Wednesday wisdom: Get more information by putting your name on our email list for our new weekly Wednesday Wisdom email. This information is an enhancement to our newsletter.
Day tour: Fat Thursday—Milwaukee—Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023. $130. 8:45 a.m. pickup Johnson Creek Park & Ride. Go to a local bakery and enjoy a Paczki and beverage. Leave with 6 more. Stop at Wioletta’s Polish Market and tour the Basilica of St. Josaphat. Lunch is 4 pierogis, home made Polish sausage and a flight of vodka! Pay when signing up. No refunds unless a substitute can be found.
Fireside-Music Man: Thursday, March 16, 10:45 a.m. Cost is $80 which includes lunch, tax, tip, service charge and coffee, tea or milk. (You save $20 going with our group!) Lunch choice due at sign up: Chicken piccata, BBQ ribs or cracker crusted cod. Transportation on your own. We eat together and sit as a group in the theatre.
Center Information: Jefferson Senior Activity Center is located at 859 Collins Road in Jefferson. Sign up for weekly emails: sheilaf@jeffersonwis.com. Follow us on Facebook.
