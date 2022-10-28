Listed are the activities happening at the Jefferson Senior Center.
Bingo: Bingo is played on Tuesdays at 1 p.m. There will be some fun changes beginning November 1. Cost for 3 cards is $3. Per our license, all money paid in for cards will be paid out as prizes. We will continue to play 14 games—with extra money going towards the “specials.” After 14 games, there will be a High Stakes bingo game at a cost of $5. Those that wish to play, will keep their same cards, but pay after the 14th game. Winner take all, but the prize is split if there is a tie. Only those that play for the afternoon can participate in the “High Stakes” bingo game. 5th Tuesday of the month will be “Bingo Blast” with treats, ice cream and special prizes given. This month that will be Nov. 29.
Memory screenings: Memory screenings with the Jefferson County Dementia Specialist will be held on Monday, Nov. 7, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. These are 15 minute appointments. Call 920-674-8134 to make an appointment.
Kitchen Band: Kitchen Band will be held on Wednesdays 2, 16 and 30 at 1 p.m. Cookies and ice cream served afterwards. Be a part of our group with no musical talent or note reading skills. This is a seated activity.
Book group: The Book Group is meeting on Monday, Nov. 7, at 10 a.m. The book of the month is “1225 Christmas Tree Lane” by Debbie McComber.
Myrtle beach: Stay and play your way. Feb. 11-19, 2023. Home pickup in Jefferson County. 9 Days, 12 meals with a motorcoach tour. $1,759 per person double and $2,099 for a single. Stay seven days at the Dayton House Resort in Myrtle Beach with an oceanfront efficiency suite with a balcony. Breakfast included every day. Stay in the area or enjoy optional tours throughout the week.
Inside exercise: Tuesdays and Fridays at 9 a.m. take part in a balance, toning and walking class free of charge. Do as much as you can and enjoy socialization! Thursdays from 9-9:45 am. Is the AlignWELL exercise class with Dr. Ana—a licensed Physical Therapist. Cost is $40 for a 10-class pass. Build strength, endurance, flexibility and balance through standing and seated exercises. Modifications can be made. Fridays at 10 a.m. is our popular Line Dance class. Call Nancy at 920-674-6974 for more information.Center Information: Jefferson Senior Activity Center is located at 859 Collins Road in Jefferson. Sign up for weekly emails: sheilaf@jeffersonwis.com. Follow us on Facebook.
