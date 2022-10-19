Day of the Dead is a Hispanic/Catholic culture holiday celebrated in association with All Saints Day, held on Nov. 2. Family and friends gather and serve Pan de Muertos (Dead Bread). Come hear Ben Gomez talk on Monday, Oct. 31, at 1 p.m. about this cultural holiday.
Book group: The Book Group is meeting on Monday, Nov. 7, at 10 a.m. The book of the month is “1225 Christmas Tree Lane” by Debbie McComber.
Myrtle beach: Stay and play your way! Feb. 11-19, 2023. Home pickup in Jefferson County. 9 Days, 12 meals with a motorcoach tour. $1,759 per person double and $2,099 for a single. Stay seven days at the Dayton House Resort in Myrtle Beach with an oceanfront efficiency suite with a balcony. Breakfast included every day. Stay in the area or enjoy optional tours throughout the week.
Inside exercise: Tuesdays and Fridays at 9 a.m. take part in a balance, toning and walking class free of charge. Do as much as you can and enjoy socialization! Thursdays from 9-9:45 am. Is the AlignWELL exercise class with Dr. Ana – a licensed Physical Therapist. Cost is $40 for a 10-class pass. Build strength, endurance, flexibility and balance through standing and seated exercises. Modifications can be made. Fridays at 10 a.m. is our popular Line Dance class. Call Nancy at 920-674-6974 for more information.
Breakfast and bean bags: Our next breakfast and bean bags will be held on Wednesday, Nov. 2, at 9 a.m. Plan on coming by for tasty breakfast foods, socialization and to play a bit of indoor bean bags.
Stocking stuffer tour: Wisconsin Dells, Friday, Dec. 2, $125. Depart from Johnson Creek Park & Ride at 9:10 a.m. Everywhere we visit you receive something for your stocking. Wisconsin Landscaping and Garden Center of WI Dells, the Dells House of Jerky and Kernel Popcorn’s Factory and a stop at the Made with Love store with over 100 makes of handmade items. Included lunch choice at the time of signing up: ½ rack of ribs, baked cod or fried cod all served with French fries, Pay when signing up. No refunds unless there is a wait list.
Center Information: Jefferson Senior Activity Center is located at 859 Collins Road in Jefferson. Sign up for weekly emails: sheilaf@jeffersonwis.com. Follow us on Facebook.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.