Listed are the activities happening at the Jefferson Senior Center.
Ukulele group: The senior center is once again starting up their ukulele group on Tuesday, November 8, at 10 a.m. If you were a part of lessons at the senior center, or just have a ukulele at home and want to get together with others to play, here is your chance.
November 11: The senior center and City of Jefferson offices will be closed on Friday, Nov. 11 for Veterans Day. Meals on Wheels will still be delivered that day.
Multigenerational story time: Children of all ages and their families are encouraged to join us for a special multigenerational story time program, on Tuesday, November 15, at 10:30 a.m. This program is in partnership with the Jefferson Public Library. Grandmas, grandpas, great aunts and uncles or your oldest family friend can come to this program that focuses on the importance of family and sharing stories between generations.
Bingo: Bingo is played on Tuesdays at 1 p.m. Cost for 3 cards is $3. Per our license, all money paid in for cards will be paid out as prizes. 14 games are played. There is a 50/50 raffle.
Restaurant of the month: Sign up for the Restaurant of the month group for Thursday, Nov. 17, at 11:30 a.m. to eat at Fiesta Garibaldi of Johnson Creek. Lunch and transportation on your own. The center will make a reservation so that everyone can sit together as a group.
‘500 cards’: We have several people wanting to play the card game ‘500’ on Friday afternoons. Would you like to join us? Call and let us know. Once we get 4 people we will begin playing the game.
Lake Charles, LA: Join us on a seven-day motor coach tour to Lake Charles, LA March 26-April 1, 2023. Cost is $1,239 per person double or $1,619 for a single room. Pickup is at 5:30 a.m. at the Johnson Creek Park & Ride. Stay 4 nights at the L’Auberge Casino Resort in Lake Charles, LA. Day trip to New Orleans with free time. Play gold at the Contraband Bayou Golf Club and tour and tasting at Louisiana Spirits.Optional Louisiana Country Tour which includes Mcilhenny Tabasco Factory, cajun cooking class with included lunch, a make your own bloody Mary station and a guided tour of a 170 acre botanical gardens.
Center Information: Jefferson Senior Activity Center is located at 859 Collins Road in Jefferson. Sign up for weekly emails: sheilaf@jeffersonwis.com. Follow us on Facebook.
