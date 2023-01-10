Jefferson County Master Gardener Volunteers will meet in person Thursday at 6:30 p.m. at the County Extension Office, 864 Collins Road, Jefferson. All persons that enjoy birds and gardening are welcome. If you have questions, you may contact Kim at the UW-Extension Office at 920-674-7295 or by email at kimb@jeffersoncountywi.gov.
Donald Williams will share what he has learned and enjoys about bluebirds. Williams is a retired internal medicine and pediatric physician at Fort Health Care.
Currently he works part time at the Rock River Community Clinic in Whitewater. His love of birds and nature has lead him to making bird houses, helping with native plantings and giving talks on bluebirds on cold winter days.
A business meeting will be called to order by President, Helen Raatz with the roll call of what bird you enjoy watching. The request for a Vice President is still open.
New business items will include discussion for the spring plant sale, grant awards, and the Bylaws concerning changes. Also information from reports and the ongoing requests for committee members and educational programs for the coming year will be shared. The PBS Garden Expo will be premiering Feb. 10 — Feb. 12.
The next meeting will be Feb. 9. Watch for the meeting details and the announcement of the Educational Speaker or program.
Meetings are held the second Thursday of the month, 6:30pm, at the UW-Extension, Jefferson County, 864 Collins Road, Jefferson. The JCMGVA may be contacted through the UW-Extension Office at 920-674-7295 or email kimb@jeffersoncountywi.gov
