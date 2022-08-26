Inside the library,

Jill Fuller

The following article was written by Jill Fuller, coordinator of marketing and communications for the Bridges Library System based in Waukesha, of which the Watertown Public Library is part.

Gas, food, rent: Prices are high and every penny counts right now. If you’re trying to save, make sure you’ve got a library card in your wallet. It’ll help you more than you might realize! I’ve crunched the numbers to show you what I mean.

Load comments