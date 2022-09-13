Have you ever found yourself debating whether you wanted to make soup or tacos for dinner? Why not make both?
This soup may take longer than others to finish but the taste of this slow cooker taco soup recipe is well worth the wait.
Slow cooker chicken taco soup
Start to finish: 6 hours (20 minutes active)
Servings: 6
Ingredients
1 pound boneless, skinless chicken breasts
1 cup salsa
1 can black beans, rinsed and drained
1 can pinto beans, rinsed and drained
1 can corn, drained
1 can diced tomatoes
2 cups chicken broth
2 tablespoons chili powder, divided
1/2 tablespoon cumin
1/2 tablespoon onion powder
1 teaspoon smoked paprika
1 teaspoon garlic powder
1 teaspoon dried oregano
1/2 teaspoon cayenne pepper
1 cup vegetable oil
2 corn tortillas, cut into short, thin strips
1 ripe avocado, peeled and thinly sliced
1/2 cup fresh cilantro
Salt and pepper, to taste
Directions
1. In a slow cooker, place the chicken breasts, salsa, beans, corn, tomatoes, chicken broth and spices. Season with salt and pepper. Mix well and cook on low for 6 hours.
2. In a small saucepan, heat the oil. Fry the tortilla strips, a few at a time, until golden brown. Drain and place on a paper towel or clean cloth. While still warm, sprinkle with salt and chili powder. Set aside.
3. After 6 hours, remove the chicken breasts from the slow cooker and place them in a large bowl. Using two forks, shred the chicken and return it to the slow cooker.
4. Pour the soup into 6 serving bowls. Garnish each serving with a few slices of avocado, a handful of tortilla strips and fresh cilantro. Add salt and pepper to taste.
