Immanuel Lutheran Church serves turkey dinner Sep 21, 2022

Immanuel Lutheran church will be serving its homemade turkey dinner on Sunday, October 2, from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m in the education wing at 209 N 9th St.This dinner is homemade and features Wisconsin products.Roasted turkey, stuffing, corn, coleslaw, fresh cranberry sauce, roll and apple or pumpkin pie will be provided. This meal is carry out
